According to Medline Plus, caffeine is a bitter substance that occurs naturally in more than 60 plants, including coffee beans, tea leaves, kola nuts (which are used to flavor soft drink colas) and cacao pods (which are used to make chocolate products). Caffeine can also be man-made and then added to products such as cold medicines, pain relievers, energy drinks, and snacks to name a few.

Most caffeine consumption occurs through drinks. An eight-ounce cup of tea contains 14-60 mg of caffeine, whereas an eight-ounce cup of coffee contains 95-200 mg. A 12-ounce can of cola contains 35-45 mg of caffeine while an eight-ounce energy drink contains 70-100 mg. For most individuals it is not harmful to consume up to 400 mg of caffeine per day.

What are the effects of caffeine on the body?

Caffeine affects your body’s metabolism in a variety of ways. It can make you feel more alert and give you a boost of energy because it stimulates your central nervous system. It may also help rid your body of extra salt and water through urination as caffeine is a diuretic.

On the other hand, caffeine causes your blood pressure to increase, and it may interfere with calcium absorption in your body. Caffeine reaches its peak level in your blood within one hour of consumption. However, you may continue to notice the effects for four to six hours. If you consume too much caffeine, you may experience issues, including restlessness and shakiness, insomnia, headaches, dizziness, fast heart rate, dehydration, anxiety and dependency.

Keep in mind that some people are more sensitive to caffeine than others. If you consume caffeine regularly and then suddenly stop, you may experience caffeine withdrawal, which includes symptoms such as headaches, drowsiness, irritability, nausea and trouble concentrating. Fortunately, these symptoms typically go away after a few days.

Do decaffeinated beverages contain caffeine?

Yes. Decaf coffees and teas just have less caffeine than their regular counterparts. An eight-ounce decaf coffee typically has 2-15 mg of caffeine.

If you’re looking to curb your caffeine habit, start paying closer attention to how much caffeine you’re getting from beverages and foods. Carefully read labels and keep in mind that your estimate might be a little low as some drinks and foods that contain caffeine don’t list it. Also, consider cutting back gradually. Drink one less cup of coffee, drink a smaller can of soda or give decaf a try. Most decaffeinated drinks taste similar to their caffeinated counterparts. Overall, be mindful of the side effects of caffeine and be prepared to cut back if necessary.

Sources:

April Anderson is Monroe County UW-Extension Health & Well-Being Educator/FoodWIse coordinator.