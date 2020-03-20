United Way launches COVID-19 response team

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Wisconsin, United Way of Wisconsin has launched a COIVD-19 response initiative on the Volunteer Wisconsin website.
The website seeks to connect potential volunteers and organizations concerned for those forced to self-quarantine and practice social distancing.
You have free articles remaining.
“Many of the needs that communities across our state are currently facing and those that will arise in the coming weeks will require the assistance of volunteers to help provide critical services, such as food distribution, supplementing staff at medical or care facilities, services for children and transportation to essential medical visits,” said Charlene Mouille, executive director of United Way of Wisconsin.
The Volunteer Wisconsin website will provide a centralized location for organizations throughout the state to post information on projects addressing these needs and for people interested in helping others search for COVID-19 response projects in their local communities.
The COVID-19 Response Initiative can be found on the Volunteer Wisconsin website at volunteerwisconsin.org.