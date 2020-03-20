United Way launches COVID-19 response team

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Wisconsin, United Way of Wisconsin has launched a COIVD-19 response initiative on the Volunteer Wisconsin website.

The website seeks to connect potential volunteers and organizations concerned for those forced to self-quarantine and practice social distancing.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Many of the needs that communities across our state are currently facing and those that will arise in the coming weeks will require the assistance of volunteers to help provide critical services, such as food distribution, supplementing staff at medical or care facilities, services for children and transportation to essential medical visits,” said Charlene Mouille, executive director of United Way of Wisconsin.

The Volunteer Wisconsin website will provide a centralized location for organizations throughout the state to post information on projects addressing these needs and for people interested in helping others search for COVID-19 response projects in their local communities.

The COVID-19 Response Initiative can be found on the Volunteer Wisconsin website at volunteerwisconsin.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.