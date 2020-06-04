Upcoming childbirth classes at Tomah Health going virtual

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In light of continued restrictions on visitors due to COVID-19, Tomah Health has scheduled a variety of virtual childbirth education classes in June and July for expecting mothers, soon-to-be fathers and family members.

New mothers wanting to breastfeed their newborn can learn more about it during a two-hour class Monday, June 15 from 6-8 p.m. Information will be presented on the advantages of breastfeeding, prenatal preparation, healthy nutrition, the partner’s role and returning to work while continuing to breastfeed.

The same class will also be offered Tuesday, July 14 from 6-8 p.m.

An infant car seat and CPR class will be held Thursday, June 18 from 6-7:30 p.m. for parents that delivered their baby at Tomah Health.

All classes will be held virtually using WebEx. Interested parents must register in advance by calling 608-377-8688.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.