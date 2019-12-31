Update: Tomah woman died days after being accused of sticking pistol in man's mouth

A 41-year-old Tomah woman died two days after she was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for a Dec. 21 incident involving a firearm.

Christine Boyer was referred for recklessly endangering safety and non-aggravated battery. She was arrested and transferred to the Monroe County Jail, where she suffered a medical emergency Dec. 23.

Boyer was transported to Gundersen Medical Center in La Crosse and died Dec. 27.

Police were called to a North Street residence, where a man told police that Boyer grabbed his hair, pushed his head back and forced a .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol into his mouth.

He responded by grabbing Boyer by the face and shoving her backward. The man provided police with the pistol and a magazine containing 10 rounds of ammunition.

The report says the man had an injured lip. He believed Boyer also had been injured during the altercation and called for an ambulance. He said Boyer drove away from the residence after finding out police had been contacted.

Boyer was pulled over a short time later. When asked whether there had been a disturbance at the residence, she reportedly replied, “yes and no,” and continued to offer vague answers about the incident.