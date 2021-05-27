 Skip to main content
Updated custom rate farm guide available from Monroe County UW-Extension
University of Wisconsin-Extension, in cooperation with the USDA National Ag Statistics Service and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection, has released updated Custom Rate Survey Results. The guide lists updated costs for common custom farming operations.

The survey was conducted in 2020, and was expanded to include more custom operations and equipment rentals than the previous versions. The 2020 Custom Rate Guide, released in April 2021, replaces the 2017 version. The new custom rate guide can be found at the following website: https://tinyurl.com/t228hy3n.

Copies of the new guide can also be obtained from the Monroe County Extension Office at 608-269-8722.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

