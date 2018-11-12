Even though harvest is not yet completed this fall, seed sales season has begun. As farmers begin to look at hybrid and variety trials, it is important to know what traits are needed and which ones have developed resistance and are no longer effective. In these times of very tight margins, it is important to make sure that you are getting your money’s worth. The large number of traits that are out there and available in corn hybrids can be difficult to keep straight.
To help farmers sort through all the different packages and traits, Dr. Chris Difonzo at Michigan State University has been compiling a very useful table of the different traits and the packages of traits that are available. Now in its 15th year, this table has become the standard as an authoritative reference to Bt toxins in corn. It has been updated in November of 2018 for use when selecting hybrids for the 2019 season.
The publication has a column titled "Resistance to a Bt protein in the trait package has developed in" to highlight insect x Bt combinations with documented field-failures, confirmed resistance or cross-resistance. These statements are based on published lab assays and/or field research. This column is intended to alert growers and consultants to potential management problems, influence seed selection, and encourage field scouting.
It is important to note that the trait table is a national publication, and resistance may be widespread (as in western bean cutworm) or regional (as in corn rootworm). Check with your local agronomist, seed company or extension personnel for the types of Bt resistance present in your area.
The table can be found at this link: https://tinyurl.com/y8tnjjoy at Texas Agrilife Extension, which is serving as the national website host for the table.
Bill Halfman is UW-Extension Monroe County agricultural agent.
