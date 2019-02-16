Tomah's Amtrak depot is open and ready for business after two-plus years of construction.
A dedication of the updated station was held Wednesday.
Terry Brown, the vice president of communications for the Wisconsin Association of Railroad Passengers, said he's glad to see the depot complete.
"(It took) too long," he said. "They ran into some problems, and there were some unannounced stalls ... but this is a success for Tomah."
Tomah city administrator Roger Gorius is glad to see the depot complete.
"I think it's great," he said. "We've been looking forward for this to be complete for quite a while ... and now that it's completed, and we are possibly looking at another line for ridership, it's just one more boon for Tomah."
The remodel included a wheelchair ramp and stairs, handicapped accessible door and two unisex bathrooms that are compliant with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.
Rep. Nancy VanderMeer, R-Tomah, is glad that the building's aesthetics were maintained.
"It's nice to have the historical aspect here," she said. "Throughout much of the 20th century, the train industry had a tremendous presence in Tomah. I think this is a good reminder, it harkens to that time but then reminds us we can look forward too. I'm excited for it."
After the dedication Brown held a town meeting at Tomah city hall to discuss the possible addition of another daily route that will travel from the Twin Cities to Chicago with stops in Tomah and Portage in addition to the daily Empire Builder route.
Brown said the train would be state-sponsored, a joint effort between Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois. Work began in 2015 to review the viability and need for a new train route.
"The environmental impact study was started in 2017, and Amtrak's first report was in 2015, so there has been a lot of legwork done already on this train," he said. "But for whatever reason, progress has slowed on it. One of the prime purposes of this meeting is to get information on the train into the community, get them excited about it and then have the people, in turn, turn to Madison and say 'hey, what's going on?'"
The new train route would be different than the two daily trains that are part of the Empire Builder route, which is a long-distance train that runs from Chicago to either Seattle or Portland, Oregon, Brown said. The second route would be exclusively from Chicago to Minneapolis, and Brown said it would be faster and more reliable.
The eastbound Empire Builder train heading to Chicago is always late and not very reliable, Brown said. But the westbound route to the Twin Cities is on time three-quarters of the time to Tomah, which is very good for a passenger train.
"A lot of people that are kind of in the know have said there's a greater demand for utilizing the passenger train in this town," he said. "A second train would be at a different time. They intend the train to be four to five hours different on the schedule ... some people might say they could utilize that train rather than the one and only schedule that the Empire Builder uses."
Gorius said he would be happy to see another route come through Tomah.
"When I was in the service, I was stationed in Scotland. We rode trains everywhere, and we just don't use trains like that in America. and I really like the idea of passenger rail being here in my own town," he said. "I think it's great."
VanderMeer agrees.
"I'm really excited," she said. "I have used the train myself, and I've almost gone coast to coast, but not quite, in the different directions. I think it's a tremendous improvement."
