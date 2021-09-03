Utilities group honors Tomah grad with award

Keith Butcher, general manager of Princeton Public Utilities, was presented the Rising Star award from the Minnesota Municipal Utilities Association Aug. 17 at the association’s annual conference.

The award is presented to a municipal utility employee who has been in his or her current position for five years or less and has demonstrated a dedication to the goals and principles of municipal utilities through problem solving and creativity.

“Butcher is mindful that every commission decision has an impact on the ratepayers and ultimately the Princeton community,” the association’s press release says. “Public input, transparency and open discussion have been hallmarks of his tenure in Princeton.”

Butcher, a 1990 graduate of Tomah High School, joined Princeton Public Utilities in 2019. Since that time, he has worked to improve PPU’s presence in the community through an improved and more interactive web presence as well as more contemporary online offerings that educate and inform the community about the goings on at the utility.