UW-Extension asks farmers for waterhemp seed samples

The University of Wisconsin weed science program is inviting Wisconsin farmers and agronomists to collect waterhemp seeds this fall from their row crop production fields where one of three herbicides failed to provide effective POST control and submit them to UW-Madison for herbicide resistance screenings.

According to University of Wisconsin-Extension agricultural agent Bill Halfman, there are reports regarding lack of performance of dicamba (XtendiMax, Engenia, Status), 2,4-D (Enlist One) and/or glufosinate (Liberty) on POST control of waterhemp in corn and soybean fields in Wisconsin during the 2021 growing season.

There is no cost associated with the herbicide resistance screening. The only cost will be for the time necessary to collect seed samples and mail them in. All samples will be screened in the greenhouse for resistance to 2,4-D, dicamba and glufosinate.

The seed collection form and more information can be found at https://tinyurl.com/yywx45u2 or contact the Monroe County Extension office for paper copies of the forms.

This project is being supported by the Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board and the Take Action Program.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.