UW-Extension Monroe County has COVID-19 resources for farmers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Farmers and those working throughout the agricultural supply chain are plenty busy and will soon be even more so in the midst of the 2020 planting season. Staying healthy during this time is particularly critical. It may be very difficult to find trained replacement labor if one were to fall ill during this time. Many farmers are also at an age that puts them at higher risk from a COVID-19 infection.

For personal safety and to maintain a COVID-19 free labor force, farmers and all who are in the agricultural supply chain are encouraged to follow measures suggested by health officials:

Follow the Center for Disease Control guidelines of washing hands, limiting travel and social distancing.

Don’t work through an infection due to the serious risks this disease poses and the risk of transmitting the virus to others.

We do know that information will be changing as we learn more about this pandemic. It is important to be aware of changes as they occur.

Following are a list of websites that provide resources and information regarding the COVID-19 situation and most of them will be updated as we learn more.

University of Wisconsin-Extension Resources for Helping your Family Plan for COVID-19