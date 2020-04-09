UW-Extension Monroe County has COVID-19 resources for farmers

Farmers and those working throughout the agricultural supply chain are plenty busy and will soon be even more so in the midst of the 2020 planting season. Staying healthy during this time is particularly critical. It may be very difficult to find trained replacement labor if one were to fall ill during this time. Many farmers are also at an age that puts them at higher risk from a COVID-19 infection.
For personal safety and to maintain a COVID-19 free labor force, farmers and all who are in the agricultural supply chain are encouraged to follow measures suggested by health officials:
- Follow the Center for Disease Control guidelines of washing hands, limiting travel and social distancing.
- Don’t work through an infection due to the serious risks this disease poses and the risk of transmitting the virus to others.
We do know that information will be changing as we learn more about this pandemic. It is important to be aware of changes as they occur.
Following are a list of websites that provide resources and information regarding the COVID-19 situation and most of them will be updated as we learn more.
University of Wisconsin-Extension Resources for Helping your Family Plan for COVID-19
- includes sections specific for farms: https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/covid19.
- Monroe County Health Department: http://healthymonroecowi.org/covid-19.
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
Coping with Farm Stress
- : https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/farmstress.
- UMASH COVID-19 resources: umash.umn.edu/covid-19-resources.
Bill Halfman is University of Wisconsin-Extension Monroe County agricultural coordinator.
