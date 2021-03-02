UW-Extension offering crop update seminars

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension’s Badger Crop Connect will be starting its second annual webinar series for the 2021 growing season. The purpose of the series is to provide farmers, agronomists and crop consultants timely crop updates for Wisconsin. This year’s series will be held through the entire growing season.

Below are topics for the first three webinars:

Wednesday, March 10: Evaluating springtime winter wheat stands and intensive winter wheat management with Dr. Shawn Conley, Extension soybean and small grains specialist; and winter wheat nitrogen rates, timing and tips on winter cereals for improved forage yields with Dr. Carrie Laboski, Extension nutrient management specialist.

Wednesday, March 24: Considerations for early season weed control with Dr. Rodrigo Werle, Extension weed scientist, and weed control for alfalfa establishment with Dr. Mark Renz, Extension weed scientist.

Wednesday, April 14: Determining acceptable field soil conditions with Dr. Francisco Arriaga, Extension soils specialist, and planter set-up and operation with Dr. Brian Luck, Extension biosystems engineer.