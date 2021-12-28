UW-Extension offers aging classes

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension, in partnership with the Monroe County Aging and Disability Resource Center, is offering a five-week virtual health and wellness workshop to residents 55 and over. The Aging Mastery Program, developed by the National Council on Aging, is a nationwide program focused onimproved health, stronger economic security, and overall well-being.

Led by trained facilitators, the classes provide researched content which is presented by subject matter experts. The curriculum covers navigating longer lives, physical activity, sleep, healthy eating and hydration, financial fitness, medication management, advance planning, healthy relationships, falls prevention and community engagement. Time for questions and answers in every session provides further opportunity for participants to gain new insights.

Classes will be held from 10-11:15 a.m. on consecutive Tuesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 11 to Feb. 10.

For more information or to register, call the Monroe County Extension Office at 608-269-8722 and ask for April Anderson or email April at april.anderson@wisc.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.