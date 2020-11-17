 Skip to main content
UW-Extension winter programming goes online
UW-Extension winter programming goes online

Beginning in December 2020 and continuing through April 2021, University of Wisconsin-Extension personnel will host webinars throughout the week on topics ranging from determining cost of production to preventing on-farm injuries to navigating a farm business.

There is no charge to participate in the sessions, but pre-registration is required to allow access to the session.  Not all series run every week. Participants are urged to check the online schedule that also includes more information about each session.

Visit go.wisc.edu/FarmReadyResearch to see the full list of topics and to register for sessions.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

