VA announces campus, clinic access updates

The Tomah Veterans Administration Medical Center and its Community Based Outpatient Clinics have made additional changes to minimize the risk of COVID-19.
The medical center is suspending all walk-in appointments for audiology, optometry, prosthetics, community care and rehab.
Veterans in need of those services are encouraged to contact the medical center at 1-800-872-8662. The patient advocate office will be available via telephone only, extension 66353 or 67723. The library is closed to outpatients.
Effective March 30, the outpatient pharmacy is providing curbside pickup for urgent prescription needs. The curbside pickup site is in front of building 407. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Prescriptions for non-urgent cases will continue to be mailed.
You have free articles remaining.
VA officials say veterans should come to the medical center only if necessary and utilize the mail to receive outpatient prescriptions. A pharmacist will be available to assist if there is an urgent need for a prescription that cannot wait for mail delivery. To speak to a pharmacy representative, request a refill, or check the status of prescriptions, call 1-800-872-8662 or utilize MyHealtheVet.
Outpatient clinics and Urgent Care remain open. VA officials are encouraging phone or video visits instead of in-person visits for most routine appointments. To reduce the spread of illness, patients are urged to use MyHealtheVet for secure messaging and VA Telehealth for remote video visits from the home.
The medical center and CBOC no-visitors policy remains in effect. Visitors are prohibited from entering the medical center or clinics unless it is necessary for providing medical care or visiting under compassionate care circumstances, such as grave illness or imminent death of a family member under care in the facility.
Visits will be limited to one individual at a time and only in the veteran’s room. No visitors under the age of 18 will permitted on campus or in clinics at any time.
All veterans and visitors meeting the criteria for compassionate care who enter the campus will be pre-screened for signs of respiratory illness prior to entry. Patients known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!