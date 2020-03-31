VA announces campus, clinic access updates

The Tomah Veterans Administration Medical Center and its Community Based Outpatient Clinics have made additional changes to minimize the risk of COVID-19.

The medical center is suspending all walk-in appointments for audiology, optometry, prosthetics, community care and rehab.

Veterans in need of those services are encouraged to contact the medical center at 1-800-872-8662. The patient advocate office will be available via telephone only, extension 66353 or 67723. The library is closed to outpatients.

Effective March 30, the outpatient pharmacy is providing curbside pickup for urgent prescription needs. The curbside pickup site is in front of building 407. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Prescriptions for non-urgent cases will continue to be mailed.

VA officials say veterans should come to the medical center only if necessary and utilize the mail to receive outpatient prescriptions. A pharmacist will be available to assist if there is an urgent need for a prescription that cannot wait for mail delivery. To speak to a pharmacy representative, request a refill, or check the status of prescriptions, call 1-800-872-8662 or utilize MyHealtheVet.