A representative with the Tomah Veterans Affairs Medical Center of Tomah presented Fort McCoy employee Rob Weisbrod with a special appreciation award April 3 at Fort McCoy.
Weisbrod, the training support officer for the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, was recognized by VA providers with the Combat Residential Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder program at the medical center for starting a treatment project for patients at Fort McCoy.
"Rob was instrumental in helping us get this VA treatment project off the ground in 2015," said William "Bo" Pearson of the Tomah VA Medical Center. "In 2017 we were cleared to start the services at Fort McCoy. Rob, his staff, as well as contracting staff have been incredible and instrumental in their efforts to help us serve our veterans who are receiving residential treatment services at the VA."
Pearson held the presentation in building 220 with DPTMS director Brad Stewart; Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Hui Chae Kim; Fort McCoy Senior Commander and 88th Readiness Division Commanding General Maj. Gen. Jody J. Daniels; Installation Management Command-readiness director Brenda Lee McCullough; Command Sgt. Maj. Roy L. Rocco, IMCOM-Readiness command sergeant major; and Garrison Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Sheila L. Coker in attendance.
Pearson said the award represents all the people who have helped with the treatment project, including the supervisors and staff with counter-improvised explosive device training; the Medical Simulation Training Center; engagement skills trainers; Virtual Clearance Training Suite; and Reconfigurable Vehicle Tactical Trainer; as well as senior simulation specialist John Kumpf and supervisory supply management specialist P.J. Paulino, both with DPTMS, were specifically recognized by Pearson.
"They have been the primary resources for treatment services we provide," Pearson said. "In addition, we receive support from staff at the Training Aids Support Center warehouse, Virtual Battle Space Simulations 3 trainer, and Range Control. As primary providers of the combat program, we are grateful for how Rob and the aforementioned staff at Fort McCoy continue to support what we do. We want this to be a token of our appreciation for Rob and everyone. We hope it will symbolize the hard work and dedication that he and others mentioned provide for us throughout the year and in years to come."
Pearson added that his team receives ongoing positive feedback from veterans in the program about the treatment project.
"The veterans often cite to us providers how the exposure treatment at Fort McCoy has impacted their recovery in a very significant and positive way," Pearson said. "The veterans also offer positive evaluations about the staff at Fort McCoy and how their efforts to support the exposure therapy have helped them."
Weisbrod said the DPTMS team is appreciative of the recognition.
"We are very grateful for being recognized from the Tomah VA PTSD program," Weisbrod said. "Our staff takes great satisfaction in helping the Tomah VA by using our training simulators to provide therapeutic treatment for veterans diagnosed with PTSD by immersing them back in simulated environments. Our partnership was developed back in 2016 with them. It has evolved over the years to provide the best training support for their program."
