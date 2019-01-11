Tomah Veterans Administration Medical Center nursing supervisor Kendra Brown received the Patriot Award from the Wisconsin Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a Department of Defense office, in recognition of her support of her employee, Captain Steven Schoeny, who serves in the Army National Guard.
“The Patriot Award was created by ESGR to publicly recognize individuals who provide outstanding patriotic support and cooperation with their employees, who like the citizen warriors before them, have answered their nation’s call to serve,” said Mike Williams, Wisconsin ESGR State Chair.
Supportive supervisors are critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the nation’s Guard and reserve units, Williams said.
Brown was nominated for being highly supportive of the Army National Guard by Schoeny.
“Kendra is one of the most dedicated nurse managers that we have. She is extremely flexible, works anywhere, no job is too great or too small,” said Victoria Brahm, Tomah VA Medical Center Director. “We are very, very proud to have someone of this caliber.”
Schoeny said of Brown, “My supervisor, Kendra Brown, has done an exceptional job ensuring coverage of my multiple absences over the last three years. She has been integral in working with my last-minute and ever-changing military schedule, ensuring that coverage is always maintained so that veterans' healthcare does not suffer. Last February, my unit was involved in an exercise that required me to be gone an entire month. Kendra was able to provide coverage from other nurses to ensure my clinic was run efficiently and effectively, reducing the amount of work load that I had to return to. In addition, Kendra herself has worked the clinic in my absence.”
Brown’s gratitude was extended to Capt. Schoeny for his service.
“Steve deserves it more than I do," Brown said. "He gives more to this organization than most people do in their lifetime and more to our country.”
