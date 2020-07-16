Vacancy to be filled on Tomah School Board

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Tomah School Board will fill a board vacancy during a special meeting Monday, July 20 at 4:45 p.m. at Robert Kupper Learning Center.

The meeting will precede the regular board meeting that starts at 7 p.m.

The board vacancy occurred when Rick Murray, who was elected in the April 7 election, resigned less than two months after taking his seat. The board will interview applicants and vote on Murray's replacement.

During the regular board meeting, the board will review plans for opening school Sept. 1 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Agenda items include discussion of a closed campus during the lunch period at Tomah High School and a review of the year-round Lemonweir Elementary School, which opened for in-person instruction July 15.

The board will also pass a budget that will go before school district electors in an advisory vote during the Aug. 24 annual meeting. The board will pass a binding budget later this fall.

Other agenda items include: