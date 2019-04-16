Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has appointed state Rep. Nancy VanderMeer, R-Tomah, and her fellow female legislative colleagues to the Committee to Celebrate the Centennial Anniversary of Wisconsin’s Ratification of the 19th Amendment.
“I’m honored to be named to the 19th Amendment Centennial Anniversary Celebration Committee. It’s important for all Americans to recognize the hard work of suffrage leaders, and as Wisconsinites we should be proud that our state was the first to ratify,” VanderMeer said.
The bipartisan committee is chaired by first lady Kathy Evers. It is tasked with educating the public about the 19th Amendment’s ratification and planning an event celebrating the centennial anniversary. The Committee will continue its work through September 2020.
Two former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governors, Barbara Lawton and Rebecca Kleefisch, were also named to the committee. Kleefisch was previously appointed as the executive director of the federal Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission in January.
On June 10, 1919, Wisconsin became the first state to ratify the 19th Amendment, which extended suffrage to women. The vote came just days after the amendment was approved by Congress and sent to the states for ratification, with both Illinois and Michigan joining Wisconsin in ratifying the amendment on June 10. It set off a race among the three states to submit official certification to the U.S. secretary of state in Washington, D.C. Wisconsin’s messenger, former state Senator David James, rushed from the Capitol in Madison to Washington, hand delivering the certification on June 13, 1919, mere minutes before the Illinois messenger arrived, allowing Wisconsin to be first.
The 19th Amendment was officially ratified to the United States Constitution on Aug. 26, 1920, after Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify.
