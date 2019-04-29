State Rep. Nancy VanderMeer, R-Tomah, will speak before the Tomah chapter of the American Association of University Women Thursday, May 9 at the Ground Round in Tomah.
VanderMeer's will speak on rural development in Wisconsin.
The chapter will also conduct its annual business meeting after VanderMeer's presentation. Attendees can order off the menu.
