Vehicle collides with horse south of Tomah

An unattended horse was struck by a vehicle south of Tomah Tuesday.
A 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt, operated by Jonathan Schendel, 24, of Wilton, was southbound on Hwy. 131 near Hilldale Avenue when his vehicle collided with the horse in the roadway.
Schendel sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. He was checked at the scene by emergency medical personnel and later transported to a medical facility by private vehicle. The horse died at the scene.
The owner was contacted regarding the condition of the horse.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Tomah Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Oakdale Fire Department and First Responders and Monroe County 911 Communications Center.
The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.