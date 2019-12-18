You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Vehicle collides with horse south of Tomah
0 comments

Vehicle collides with horse south of Tomah

{{featured_button_text}}

An unattended horse was struck by a vehicle south of Tomah Tuesday.

A 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt, operated by Jonathan Schendel, 24, of Wilton, was southbound on Hwy. 131 near Hilldale Avenue when his vehicle collided with the horse in the roadway.

Schendel sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. He was checked at the scene by emergency medical personnel and later transported to a medical facility by private vehicle. The horse died at the scene.

The owner was contacted regarding the condition of the horse.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Tomah Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Oakdale Fire Department and First Responders and Monroe County 911 Communications Center.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tomah man accused of abusing child
News

Tomah man accused of abusing child

A 47-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after allegedly assaulting a pre-teen boy. Reno Reyes Robles was r…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News