The creation of the Veterans Assistance Foundation apartments above the G.I. Need That/Cup O' Joe store has finally been completed.
VAF board member Chris Hanson said the project, located in downtown Tomah, has been four years in the making.
"We have had obstacle after obstacle pop up, but the support that poured out for this project from the community has been outstanding," Hanson said. "This was a labor of love for our homeless veterans, our low-income veterans. It was a lot more than we expected ... This has been a weight on our shoulders, and now that we're here and ready to put veterans in these apartments, it is just a weight off our chests."
Faye Vega, VAF executive director, said the idea for the project began when the organization was running a local homeless veterans program and discovered there weren't many apartments available. She said landlords were "stand-offish" about wanting to help with people dealing with personal issues, including veterans.
"Since we were so familiar with their issues and how to work with them ... we felt that it opened us up more to be able to work with that population and be more understanding and accepting," she said.
Tomah mayor Mike Murray said he's glad to have new apartments for veterans in the city.
"With the VA hospital in town, we are staunch supporters of our veterans," Murray said.
He said the apartments will serve veterans who "are ready to get out but may not have the financial abilities to rent a standard apartment. It's just a level of freedom that some of these vets haven't had in quite some time, and it's only right that they get shown the same respect that they've shown us by their service."
There were 11 efficiency apartments in the building when it was purchased by VAF, and none were in good shape. Vega said instead of keeping the 11-unit footprint, VAF opted for eight units with more space.
"The apartments that were up there, while they were livable, they weren't anything that we would live in. That's one of our ways of thinking of this, 'If we're not going to live in it as staff, why would we put a veteran in it?'" she said. "That's why we went to ... open it up to more family units. That's why now all we have is one efficiency; all the rest are one-bedroom, two-bedroom and even a three-bedroom unit."
It's a relief to have the apartments done, Vega said. Renovations were a challenge; Vega said it was one problem after another for a while, and she's glad the units are finished and ready for occupancy.
"We've already seen the results with the veterans that need placement by the amount of applications that we've received," she said. "We're hoping that by the end of this week that they can start moving in to their own apartments."
