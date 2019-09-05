The Black River Falls Miles-Hagen American Legion Post 200 will host a veterans benefits and resource fair Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 3-6 p.m.

The Legion hall is located at 421 Hwy. 54W, Black River Falls.

Military veterans can meet with community, state and federal representatives who will explain eligibility and assist with applications for Veterans Administration benefits.

For more information, contact Jackson County Veteran Service officer Randy Bjerke at 715-284-0225.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

