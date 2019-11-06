A Veterans Day ceremony will be held at the Tomah Veterans Memorial at 515 N. Superior Avenue starting at 10:30 a.m. A Wisconsin Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter will provide a low altitude flyover at 10:30 to start the ceremony.

National Guard Col. Jelora Coman of Tomah will serve as emcee. The Tomah High School band will provide music and present honors along with the American Legion color guard and firing squad.

Seating will be provided with bleachers courtesy of Tomah Parks and Recreation. The ceremony should last approximately 30 minutes.

Prior to the event, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., the Blackhawk helicopter will be on display to the public at the Tomah National Guard Armory, 520 Mill St.. The pilot and flight crew will be on hand to answer questions and talk about their Blackhawk.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal.

