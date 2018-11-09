Every year the Tomah VA Medical Center holds a celebration in honor of Veterans Day.
While each Veterans Day is special, the 2018 observance carries more weight, said medical center director Victoria Brahm. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.
“One hundred years ago the guns of the Great War fell silent across Europe, and the dough boys started coming home,” she said. “It was the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month of 1918 that World War I, the war to end all wars ended.”
The end of the Great War began the progress of combining all veterans programs into what would eventually become Department of Veterans Affairs, which consolidates and coordinates government activities affecting war veterans, Brahm said.
Veterans Day is a time to honor and remember everyone who served, everyone who answered the call to service and stood up for others, she said.
“On the windswept beaches of Normandy, on the frozen ground of Korea, in the sweltering jungles of Vietnam, in the sandy deserts and the high frozen mountains of Iraq and Afghanistan and during all the years of restless peace between the conflicts, today it is our honor to remember them all,” she said. “We also remember today the men and women who today stand guard and keep the peace across the nation and in faraway places around the world. Every day they put their lives on the line for us ... they are the veterans of tomorrow.”
The keynote speaker was Marv Simcakoski, whose son, Marine Corps veteran Jason Simcakoski, died at the VA hospital in 2014 from a toxic combination of prescription medications.
He said Veterans Day is a time to honor the sacrifices veterans made for the freedoms Americans enjoy. He said the nation owes it to them.
“When they deploy they miss birthdays, babies’ first steps and other significant moments to protect the freedom that we all hold dear,” he said. “After today’s ceremony, all of us gathered here will return home, but our active duty military members continue serving in Afghanistan, aircraft carriers in the Persian Gulf and other locations around the world, many miles away from their families. Some return home with scars of battle — sometimes seen and unseen. ... In my mind these sacrifices mean that we as a country owe it to care for these veterans when they return home. Veterans of all eras have been through experiences that many of us civilians will never understand. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t ask our veterans to tell their stories — they deserve to be told and they deserve to be honored.”
Hall of Heroes
The program ended with an induction ceremony for Chief Petty Officer (Ret.) John P. Soltvedt into the VA’s Hall of Heroes.
Soltvedt served in the Navy from 1940 to 1960. During his service he survived the sinking of the USS Northampton in 1945 and a torpedo attack on the USS Franklin where he received a Purple Heart.
Following his service Soltvedt went to Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota and later served as a parish pastor for St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Wheeling, West Virginia, Bethany Lutheran Church in New Lisbon and East Lemonweir Lutheran Church in Elroy.
In 1979 Soltvedt began working at the VA as the chaplain until his retirement in 2004. He died in 2010 at the age of 87.
Soltvedt’s widown, Susanne Soltvedt, was glad to see her husband be inducted into the Hall of Heroes at the VA.
“He was a great man,” she said. “He loved this hospital and he loved serving the veterans.”
