The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a fatal UTV crash Nov. 4 in the village of Wilton.
Jared M. Chambers, 22, died when his 2016 Polaris utility vehicle crossed the centerline on Hwy. 71 near East Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m. and struck a mailbox.
Electrical lines were down as a result of the crash, which remains under investigation by the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.