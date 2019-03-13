The Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center held a ribbon cutting event at Vino Anjo in downtown Tomah on March 8. Joline Powell, owner, provided wine and beer samplings as well as various appetizers, which were catered in by Mandy’s Deli and Cafe. The grand opening event attracted around 200 attendees throughout the evening.
Open Thursdays through Saturdays, Vino Anjo specializes in wines and atmosphere. The building, owned by Jonson and Faulkner, LLC, formerly housed VIP Realty until its move in 2018.
When VIP vacated 800 Superior Ave., Jonson and Faulkner began putting together plans to renovate and find a new tenant. Powell made the decision to lease the space for Tomah’s first wine bar. While Powell had a soft opening several weeks ago, she also wanted to host a VIP night and a grand opening with ribbon cutting.
Vino Anjo is located at 800 Superior Ave. in downtown Tomah.
