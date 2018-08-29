Vino Fest is set to aid flood relief efforts.
Steve Peterson, Monroe County Economic Development coordinator and Vino Fest organizer, said Vino Fest Wisconsin will donate $5 to flood relief for every ticket purchased.
Funds will be collected Friday and Saturday.
"Because of the flooding, we wanted to do something special for the flood victims because we personally had some families that suffered from it and some friends of ours," he said. "This is the least we can do, and we really wanted to do it to show our support and that we were thinking about them."
The festival is creating its own fund rather than giving it to a government organization to avoid donations getting lost in red tape, Peterson said.
"Right now things are so up in the air with all these communities ... they're not going to spend the time helping us set something up," he said. "So we're just going to follow their lead, and when they're ready to go, we'll be dividing up the funding accordingly to get it out to all these areas."
Others are encouraged to donate if they wish, Peterson said. A goodwill container may be set up at the festival.
The festival will go on as planned at Winnebago Park on Sept. 1-2 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Peterson said. Adjustments have been made for where tents and admission gates are located due, but Peterson Vino Fest will be held rain or shine.
"If things dry out, we'll be OK I think," he said. "I don't know how much rain we're projecting on Friday, but I think it's just going to be a quick in and out. So we'll see."
Tickets for the festival cost $25 per day or $40 for the weekend.
