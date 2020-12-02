Virtual graduation for Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets

“Like, all the ribbons,” he said.

Sierra Dahlke, a cadet from Menomonee Falls was falling behind in her education but has since gained motivation to succeed.

“Coming here has shown me what it means to be an adult — what it means to get a job, paying taxes, job skills and having a work ethic,” she said. “I didn’t know how much I was going to love this program.”

Pavlock credited the academy staff for the changes in the cadets.

“They are truly the best of the best, giving everything they have each and every day,” he said.

In addition to the challenge of unlearning past behaviors and learning core values, cadets have had to deal with additional restrictions due to the pandemic.

“All leaves and other off-post events were cancelled to keep the cadets as safe as possible,” Pavlock said. “This, along with some National Guard Bureau waivers, allowed us to shorten the class from 22 to 18 weeks in order to still meet program goals and objectives.”

Pavlock also expressed appreciation for the Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection teams that have supported the Challenge Academy during the pandemic.