Virtual meeting on Dairy Margin Coverage set for Jan. 12

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension will host a virtual meeting featuring Mark Stephenson, director for the Center for Dairy Profitability and Dairy Policy & Analysis at UW-Madison. Stephenson will cover what a producer needs to know for the 2022 Dairy Margin Coverage sign-up and changes to the DMC program that could affect current and previous years coverage of the program.

The deadline to sign up for the DMC program is Feb. 18.

The virtual meeting will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 1 p.m. online utilizing the Zoom platform. Visit the UW-Extension events calendar https://extension.wisc.edu/events/ to register for the meeting. Anyone needing assistance can call the Green County Extension Office at 608-328-9440.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

