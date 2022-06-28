 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Visitor restrictions relaxed at Tomah Health

Due to a decline in COVID-19 case numbers, Tomah Health is lifting its age requirement for visitors.

Hospital chief nursing officer Tracy Myhre said two visitors of any age are now allowed in all departments.

“Previously, the hospital had limited visitors to people who were 18 years old and up,” Myhre said.

She said no visitors will be allowed for COVID-19 inpatients, except in special circumstances. Visitors are still not allowed on the hospital’s third floor.

Myhre stressed that all visitors must wear a mask at all times.

The visitor change includes the hospital in Tomah, along with the Warrens Clinic and Hospice Touch/Life Choices Palliative Care facility in Tomah.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

