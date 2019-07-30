Personnel at Fort McCoy have a new option to pursue college credits.
Officials from the 88th Readiness Division and Viterbo University in La Crosse unveiled a new National Testing Center site during a grand opening and open house Tuesday at Fort McCoy.
The center will allow soldiers and their families, along with civilian personnel at the post, to gain undergraduate college credits by passing the DANTES-funded College Credit by Examination Test. It's available to active-duty military and their immediate family free of charge, and civilian personnel can access the test "at a very low cost," said Viterbo University president Glena Temple.
While there is no classroom instruction involved, the National Training Center requires a university to sponsor the program, and Temple said Viterbo welcomed the chance to partner with the military. She said it's the first Wisconsin test center located on a military installation.
"Viterbo University's mission ... is to serve our communities through faithful service and ethical leadership, and we really believe that supporting our military members and their families is a core opponent of that mission," Temple said. "We're very excited about these steps forward."
Located in Fort McCoy’s institutional training facility, the National Testing Center allows students to earn college credit for prior knowledge. Michelle Kronfeld, Viterbo vice-president for enrollment management, said the process is simple − contact the center and arrange for a test time on the computer.
"It takes into account work experience of a professional ... to see if they have achieved what the outcomes would be of an equivalent course," Kronfeld said. "It's really meant to get them started. It's certainly not a complete degree program."
Passing a CLEP test typically yields three college credits, said Viterbo vice-president for student affairs Richard Trietly Jr. He said students can take courses ranging from English composition to history to mathematics. He described the test as "fairly rigorous."
"The soldier and the family members study on their own to prepare for the test," he said.
Trietly said similar programs are already widely offered at the high school level. He said most universities accept CLEP-based credits.
"There may be some schools in the nation that wouldn't take them; most do," Trietly said.
Army Sgt. Victoria Palecek, a graduate of Green Bay Southwest High School, said she plans to set up an appointment to examine her options. She's halfway toward her bachelor's degree at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, where she's pursuing pre-medicine studies. She hopes to gain up to six credits through the program and said it will help her better utilize her GI education benefits.
David E. Fyfe, director of logistics for the 88th Division, isn't sure how many will access the program. He hopes soldiers like Palecek will find the center useful and share their experience with others.
"The goal is to outgrow this footprint − to try to get as many through here so that we need more space to test more," Fyfe said. "I think we're going to be recognized as wanting to take care of soldiers, wanting to take care of the civilians and give them an opportunity to grow."
