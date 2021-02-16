Volunteers assist vaccine rollout at Tomah Health

Former Monroe County Health Department Director Sharon Nelson and former Monroe County Health Dept. assistant director Pam Rainwater have also been volunteering time at the clinic. “When I retired, Sharon (Nelson) and I both mentioned that we would certainly be willing to volunteer our time,” said Rainwater who retired last November after 36 years with the health department. “There was no hesitation about helping out; this is a wonderful cause and to be part of this is very rewarding.”

Nelson said volunteering has been part of her family and something she always wanted to do.

“I’ve always wanted to give back to the community, so that’s what I intended to do even upon retirement…COVID or no COVID,” said Nelson who also retired from the county health department in November after 44 years of service. “As a volunteer, this is so rewarding because people are so grateful and thankful.”

Nelson, Rainwater, Wall and Pace all agree that the benefit of the vaccine outweighs the risk.

“Science shows that vaccines do a really remarkable job, and the science for COVID-19 shows that the vaccine is really going to be the thing that is going to allow us to end this pandemic and get back to a regular life and be healthy,” Pace said. “It is so important for public health.”