The Tomah Area Feed My Starving Children MobilePack is set for July 12-13, when volunteers will package 100,000 meals at Tomah Recreation Park.
FSMC organizer Tammy Hewuse said 500 volunteers are needed for packaging and that $4,500 still needs to be raised. Donors are asked to make all checks payable to “Feed My Starving Children” and mark “Tomah Area Mobile Pack event #1907-085AU” in the memo space. Checks can be mailed to: Tammy Hewuse, 21344 Inshore Ave., Tomah, WI 54660.
Volunteers can register for a two-hour shift by visiting fmsc.org. Click on the “Volunteer” button and the Tomah Area MobilePack section will appear. Anyone who needs help signing up to volunteer can call 608-343-7237.
Volunteers measure ingredients, pack food, and prepare the boxes for shipment. The food is distributed to various community settings: orphanages, schools, clinics, refugee camps and nutrition programs in more than 62 countries.
Hewuse said there are jobs for volunteers ages five and up.
