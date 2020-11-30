 Skip to main content
Von Haden promoted at Bank First
Von Haden promoted at Bank First

Kyle Von Haden

Kyle Von Haden

 Steve Rundio

Kyle Von Haden to has been promoted to business banking officer at Bank First.

Von Haden joined the bank in 2019 with eight years of banking experience specializing in credit analysis and credit administration. He most recently has been instrumental in helping to facilitate the bank’s participation in the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. In his new role, Kyle will assist new and existing business customers in the Tomah area.

“We are thrilled to recognize Kyle for his hard work and dedication,” said Brad Rahmlow, market president of Bank First. “Kyle continually goes above and beyond to assist our customers and fellow team members. We welcome him to his new role and know that with Kyle’s experience in the financial industry and his commitment to provide excellent service, he will be an incredible asset to businesses in Tomah and the surrounding communities.”

Kyle is a volunteer coach for Tomah Youth Basketball and serves on the board of directors at Hiawatha Golf Club. He earned his bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and completed the Graduate School of Banking at UW-Madison. He lives in Warrens with his wife, Jessa, and their daughter. He enjoys spending time with family, golfing and watching the Wisconsin Badgers.

For more information about Bank First, visit BankFirstWI.bank.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal.

