Walk-in COVID-19 vaccines offered by Monroe County

The Monroe County Health Department continues to offer free walk-in appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at 315 W. Oak St., Sparta, during business hours Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Health department officials say vaccinations are an important tool that can help stop the spread of COVID-19. Officials say the vaccines are safe and effective at reducing the severity of illness and risk of hospitalization and death caused by the COVID-19 virus.

As of Aug. 23, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which will be marketed as Comirnaty for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years and older. This vaccine also continues to be available under emergency use authorization for individuals ages 12-15 and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.

The Moderna and Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccines continue to be available under emergency use for individuals ages 18 and up. For more information on the FDA approval visit https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-approves-first-covid-19-vaccine.

Available vaccines include:

  • Pfizer – Requires two doses, three weeks apart. Available to those age 12 and older.
  • Moderna— Requires two doses, four weeks apart. Available to those age 18 and older.
  • Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) – requires one dose. Available to those age 18 and older Due to limited quantities, people are asked to call ahead for availability.

All COVID-19 vaccinations are provided for free. No insurance required.

Pre-registration is preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. To book an appointment, visit vaccinate.wi.gov or call the Monroe County Health Department at 608-269-8666 during business hours, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Questions can be emailed to covid19@co.monroe.wi.us.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

