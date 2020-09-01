Walk to End Alzheimer's in Tomah Sept. 12

A small group of Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers will create a Promise Garden in a “view only” format on walk day at Winnebago Park, 1020 Brandon St., Tomah, to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s. The garden will be on display from 9-11 a.m.

To enhance the participant experience leading up to the event and on walk day, new features are being added to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app to create an opportunity for the community to connect. Participants can use the app and new “Walk Mainstage’’ to track their steps and distance, follow a virtual walk path, manage their Facebook fundraisers and access information and resources from the association and walk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease.

A new audio track is available to encourage participants along the way and to congratulate them upon completion of their walk.