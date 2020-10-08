Walk to End Alzheimer's raises $15,000 in Tomah

Walkers and teams from across the area participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Tomah.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants walked as individuals and small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Tomah on a Saturday morning to ensure the health and safety for all involved in the event.
The walk, chaired by Julie Anderson, MSN, RN, community health educator and registered nurse, Tomah Health, and Jeremy Haun, financial advisor, Edward Jones, is projected to raise $15,500 to fund research and local services in Tomah, including support groups, education, information and referral services, care and support efforts and a 24/7 Helpline (800-272-3900).
“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s plays a critical role in advancing our mission in the fight against Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” said David Grams, executive director, Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter. “Even though COVID-19 changed how we walked this year, the Wisconsin community came out in full force with overwhelming participation on our local streets and neighborhoods. We thank everyone for their unrelenting dedication to helping us end Alzheimer’s.”
Grams said the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create substantial challenges for people living with dementia, their families and caregivers. He said donations are needed now more than ever to meet the skyrocketing demand for care and support services offered by the Alzheimer’s Association to local Wisconsin communities.
Donations can still be made to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s through Dec. 31 at act.alz.org/wisconsin. Mail-in donations should be directed to the regional mail-processing hub: Alzheimer's Association, Attn: Tomah, Wisconsin Walk, 7900 W. 78th Street, Suite 100, Minneapolis, MN 55439
