Walk to End Alzheimer's returns in person to Tomah

Walkers and teams from across the area participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sept. 19 in Tomah at Winnebago Park.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s returned as an in-person event this year. It's anticipated to raise more than $15,000 to fund research and local services in Tomah and surrounding areas. Services include support groups, education, information and referral services, care and support, advocacy efforts and a 24/7 helpline (800-272-3900).

“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s plays a critical role in advancing our mission in the fight against Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” said David Grams, executive director, Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter. “We’re grateful for how the local community rallied together to bring awareness and funds to support our mission. We thank everyone for their unrelenting dedication to helping us end Alzheimer’s.”

Donations can still be made to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s through Dec. 31 at act.alz.org/tomah. Mail-in donations should be directed to the organization's regional mail-processing hub: Alzheimer's Association, Attn: Tomah, Wisconsin Walk, 7900 W. 78th Street, Suite 100, Minneapolis, MN 55439

According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, including 120,000 in Wisconsin. Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States., and deaths from Alzheimer’s increased by 146% from 2000 to 2018. More than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, including 196,000 in Wisconsin

Organizers say the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Memory Walks since 1989.

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementias by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection and maximizing quality care and support.

For more information, visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.