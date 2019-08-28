The Walmart Distribution Center in Tomah has announced plans to hire 100 employees at its Tomah Distribution Center.

Walmart spokesperson Michelle Malashock said the employees are needed to prepare for the holiday season. The company is also looking to hire truck drivers.

The company will take applications from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday Aug. 29, at the distribution center, 525 Industrial Ave. Applicants also can apply at careers.walmart.com.

A Walmart press release said candidates who apply have the potential for an "on-the-spot offer" of employment.

Malashock said 662 people are employed at the Tomah facility.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal.

Cassandra2

Yay, more krappy low-wage seasonal jobs.

