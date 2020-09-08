Warrens Clinic to offer appointments

The Tomah Health Warrens Clinic will begin offering same-day and next-day appointments beginning Monday, Sept. 14.
Tomah Health Emergency Services and Warrens Clinic director Suzanne Downing said the decision to schedule appointments at the clinic located off Interstate 94 at Warrens will help to reduce patient wait times while enhancing care.
“Accepting appointments at the Warrens Clinic will help us boost patient care by decreasing wait times and allowing our patient flow to move more smoothly throughout the day,” Downing said.
She said patients will be able to schedule same-day or next-day appointments by calling the clinic or seek services in person without an appointment if provider openings are available.
Opened in 2008, Downing said the Warrens Clinic sees a little over 5,000 patient visits a year, which has taken some stress off the Tomah Health Emergency/Urgent Care Departments at the hospital at 501 Gopher Drive.
“The clinic has helped us with patient flow by directing some of those minor injury and illness patients out of the emergency department which has resulted in more satisfied patients,” Downing said.
In addition to content patients, Downing said the shift to appointments has been well received by staff.
“Our staff is excited that we are offering appointments because they too feel the crunch of a bottleneck in patient flow, and it should help to level out the day,” Downing said.
She said the Warrens Clinic will continue to provide a wide range of services for people with minor injuries or illnesses including its prescription medication InstyMed machine for necessary medications.
“Our goal continues to be to meet the needs of our patients in the communities where they live,” Downing said.
The Warrens Clinic is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
