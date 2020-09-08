Warrens Clinic to offer appointments

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Tomah Health Warrens Clinic will begin offering same-day and next-day appointments beginning Monday, Sept. 14.

Tomah Health Emergency Services and Warrens Clinic director Suzanne Downing said the decision to schedule appointments at the clinic located off Interstate 94 at Warrens will help to reduce patient wait times while enhancing care.

“Accepting appointments at the Warrens Clinic will help us boost patient care by decreasing wait times and allowing our patient flow to move more smoothly throughout the day,” Downing said.

She said patients will be able to schedule same-day or next-day appointments by calling the clinic or seek services in person without an appointment if provider openings are available.

Opened in 2008, Downing said the Warrens Clinic sees a little over 5,000 patient visits a year, which has taken some stress off the Tomah Health Emergency/Urgent Care Departments at the hospital at 501 Gopher Drive.

“The clinic has helped us with patient flow by directing some of those minor injury and illness patients out of the emergency department which has resulted in more satisfied patients,” Downing said.

In addition to content patients, Downing said the shift to appointments has been well received by staff.