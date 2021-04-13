 Skip to main content
Warrens Community Garage Sale returns April 22-24
The Warrens Community Garage Sale is back after being cancelled last year. This year's dates are April 22-24 with 26 garage sales, including several multi-family events, said event coordinator Sandy Nemitz.

The list of participants with their addresses and hours is posted on the Visit Warrens website. Nemitz also created a Google map pinpointing the location of each sale. The link to the map is also on the website.

"The dates and hours vary by participant, so be sure to print off a copy of the list or download it on your smart phone. This year we have a few sales with Sunday hours, too," Nemitz said.

Warrens has held a community garage sale for several years. The Warrens Area Business Association took over coordinating the event about 10 years ago, said WABA Secretary Lorry Erickson.

"We traditionally hold the Warrens Community the last weekend of April, so it's sort of the kickoff for the garage sale season in our area," Erickson said.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

