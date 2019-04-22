This year’s Warrens Community Garage Sale, April 25-27, features 25 garage sales, including several multi-family events, says event coordinator Sandy Nemitz.
Sponsored by the Warrens Area Business Association, the list of participants with their addresses and hours is posted on the VisitWarrens.com website. Nemitz also created a Google map pinpointing the location of each sale. The link to the map is also on the website.
“The dates and hours vary by participant, so be sure to print off a copy of the list or download it on your smart phone. This year we have a few sales with Sunday hours, too,” Nemitz said.
Warrens has held a community garage sale for a number of years. The Warrens Area Business Association took over sponsoring the event about 10 years ago, said WABA secretary Lorry Erickson.
“We traditionally hold the Warrens Community the last week of April, so it’s sort of the kickoff for the garage sale season in our area,” Erickson said.
