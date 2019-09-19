The designer of the 47th annual 2019 Warrens Cranberry Festival Button was Pauline Mader. She is from Kaukauna and received a first-place prize of $100. Her winning entry was announced during the 2018 festival.
On Sunday Sept. 29 at 12:30 p.m. at the parade reviewing stand on Main Street, the 2020 button winner for the 48th annual Cranberry Festival will be revealed. The deadline for entries was June 1. Entries were judged by art professionals, cranberry growers and members of the Cranberry Festival board.
Entries for the 2021 button will be taken next year. The annual button contest is open to all ages and encourages “simple and original designs.” The design can have no more than four colors, and black can’t be used as a background color.
The design must use the name “Warrens Cranberry Festival” (not “Cranfest”), and the design must pertain to cranberries. The logo is used on promotional materials, t-shirts/sweatshirts and button patches.
Both hand-drawn and computer-generated entries are accepted.
