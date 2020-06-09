Warrens Cranberry Festival canceled

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For the first time in 47 years, there won't be a Warrens Cranberry Festival.

The Cranberry Festival Board voted Tuesday night to cancel the annual event that has been held every year since 1973. This year's festival was scheduled for Sept. 25-27, and organizers expected 45,000 visitors per day to wedge into a village of just 400 people.

The festival is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic, which also claimed the annual tractor pull in Tomah that was set for June 25-27.

"It's heartbreaking to make this decision," festival board president Deanna Donaldson said. "This is a big part of so many people's lives."

Warrens village president Jason Krultz will miss the event as both a public official and vendor. He and his wife Amy own Kindred Candles and operate a booth at the festival.

"We look forward to it every year," Krultz said. "It's the biggest venue we participate in with our candle business."

The festival board met with Krultz and representatives from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Monroe County Emergency Government before making the decision.