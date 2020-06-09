Warrens Cranberry Festival canceled

For the first time in 47 years, there won't be a Warrens Cranberry Festival.
The Cranberry Festival Board voted Tuesday night to cancel the annual event that has been held every year since 1973. This year's festival was scheduled for Sept. 25-27, and organizers expected 45,000 visitors per day to wedge into a village of just 400 people.
The festival is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic, which also claimed the annual tractor pull in Tomah that was set for June 25-27.
"It's heartbreaking to make this decision," festival board president Deanna Donaldson said. "This is a big part of so many people's lives."
Warrens village president Jason Krultz will miss the event as both a public official and vendor. He and his wife Amy own Kindred Candles and operate a booth at the festival.
"We look forward to it every year," Krultz said. "It's the biggest venue we participate in with our candle business."
The festival board met with Krultz and representatives from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Monroe County Emergency Government before making the decision.
The board posted a notice on its website stating, "While we are disappointed to share this news, protecting our small community and many faithful visitors that come every year to celebrate with us is of extreme importance to us all ... we feel strongly that the most cautious course is to allow more time for the situation to stabilize."
Krultz agreed with the decision. He said the timing of the decision spared the village board from having to approve or deny a large-gathering permit.
"It's unfortunate, but I do commend the Cranberry Festival for taking the safe option," he said.
Donaldson said the board didn't have the luxury of putting off its decision until later this summer. She said vendors need sufficient lead time to plan their schedule and inventory.
"They can't just come up here on a moment's notice," she said.
The board had already extended application deadline for vendors and promised them full refunds if the event were cancelled.
Krultz said the impact of the cancellation will be felt throughout the area. He said the village will lose the $15,000 event fee paid by the festival board in addition to voluntary lodging fees paid by Three Bears Resort and Jellystone Park. Individual property owners on the outskirts of the village will lose parking revenue.
"It has a widespread ripple effect, and we don't know how large it's going to be yet," he said. "It's not just Warrens. It's Tomah. It's Monroe County."
He said the tidal wave of cancellations triggered by COVID-19 has been difficult for vendors who rely on events like the Cranberry Festival to earn a living.
"We're fortunate that we're not solely dependent on our business, but lots of vendors are," Krultz said. "The entire survival of their businesses depends on these events."
Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center executive director Tina Thompson said the Cranberry Festival is normally the most profitable weekend for Tomah hotels. She also said local restaurants reeling from COVID-19 closures were hoping to get a boost from the festival.
Donaldson said planning is already under way for the 2021 festival set for Sept. 24-26.
"We're now planning to make the 2021 festival a wonderful event," she said.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
