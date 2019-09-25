WARRENS—The last full weekend in September marks the 47th annual Warrens Cranberry Festival.
This year's festival is set for Sept. 27-29.
Festival organizers are hoping for good weather this year, said Warrens Cranberry Festival general manager Kim Schroeder. Last year's festival was cold and people were wearing gloves, and in 2017 the festival coincided with record high temperatures hitting Warrens.
"We're due," she said. "I just want everyone to have a wonderful festival, and I hope everyone has a good time. We're all about having a fun time."
Vendors were already setting up early this week. Paulette Anderson, along with her husband, Dennis, and son Christopher, came early because they have three different booths at the festival. The family owns The Bogs Cranberry Creations based in Wisconsin Rapids.
Paulette Anderson said she has attended all but one Cranberry Festival.
"I remember when we could come in on Friday night and not see anybody else," she said.
She said the family travels throughout the region selling their cranberry-related merchandise and hears how people look forward to coming to Warrens.
"We do shows all summer, and people are always talking 'Cranfest, Cranfest,'" she said.
There is one new addition to the festival this year − an indoor rest area behind the Cranberry Discovery Center.
Also near the Cranberry Discovery Center is a revamped photo op area, which features the return of the "jail" that holds people who are having "too much fun."
Sunday is more of a local day but will still feature a few exhibitions prior to the 1 p.m. parade, Schroeder said. There will be performers with flaming batons, a martial arts group and a pumpkin carver. All the exhibitions will take place on Pine Street, where Schroeder said they can be easily seen.
Returning this year is a monkey exhibit, the Packer Experience and a phone-charging station. The monkey exhibit will be on Pine Street, and the Packer Experience and charging station will be near the Cranberry Discovery Center.
Festival attendees will have a wide variety of booths to check out this year, Schroeder said.
"We're pretty full this year, that's for sure," she said. "There has got to be close to 1,300 (vendors) total with the farmers market, commercial food, flea market and arts and crafts. We've got a lot of arts and crafts vendors coming and bringing some nice art and lots of farmers market vendors and lots of cranberry products on Pine Street."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio contributed to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.