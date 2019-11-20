The Warrens Cranberry Festival has been recognized as one of the nation's best Classic & Contemporary Shows by Sunshine Artist Magazine’s 200 Best. The ranking is divided into the 100 Best Fine Art & Design Shows and the 100 Best Classic & Contemporary Shows.
Cranberry festival general manager Kim Schroeder said Sunshine Artist Magazine, known for its high-quality content in the fine arts and crafts industry, ranks the nation’s most profitable fine art and craft festivals based on the sales performance of its exhibitors.
Each year exhibitors can vote for their top 10 shows during the year, based on the amount of sales. The top shows were selected based on the number of ballots they were listed on as well as the total score they earned based on the reported sales.
"If it wasn’t for our amazing community, we wouldn’t be able to put on such a great festival and be recognized on a national level," Schroeder said.
In 2019, the Warrens Cranberry Festival provided over $113,000 to local organizations. Local organizations that benefited include 4-H clubs, Cranberry Lioness, Tomah High School's Limited Edition show choir, Safety Patrol, Tomah Boys & Girls Club, Tomah Fire Department, Town of Lincoln Fire Department, Warrens Area Youth Association, Warren Mills Cemetery, Warrens Elementary School PTO, Warrens Youth Wrestling, Warrens VFW, Clay Target Team, Coulee Comets Snowmobile Club, Tomah/Warrens Sportsman's Alliance, Gridiron, FFA, Snowmobile Trails of Monroe County, Oakdale Lions, DECA club and many area churches.
The festival donated $13,605 to the village of Warrens.
Organizers are preparing for the 48th annual festival, which is set for Sept. 25-27, 2020. The festival is always held the last full weekend of September.
