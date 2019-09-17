Two Tomah girls will serve as the two 2019-20 Warrens Cranberry Festival princesses, and either Lindsay Murdock or Brooklyn Haun of Tomah will be crowned as festival queen.
One queen is chosen. She must be between the ages of 16 and 21, single, and remain so until one year after coronation. At the end of her reign, the queen receives a scholarship.
Two princesses are chosen. Contestants must be between the ages of 12 and 15. At the end of their reign, both will receive scholarships.
Candidates are judged based on an interview of personality, charm, poise, posture, grooming, past achievements and speaking ability. All contestants must give a five-minute cranberry food demonstration.
The two princesses and queen will represent the local cranberry industry across the state at fairs, events and parades.
Annabelle Haun
Princess contestant Annabelle Haun of Tomah is the daughter of Craig and Liane Haun. She is a seventh-grader at Queen of the Apostles Catholic School, where she is involved with Tomah Torpedoes swim team. Her community involvement includes Boys & Girls Club-Fort McCoy, altar server at Queen of the Apostles Parish, PCCW volunteer and helping with kindergarten and first-grade with reading during school. In her spare time, Annabelle enjoys swimming, babysitting, crafts, camping, hunting and fishing. Annabelle would like to be a special education teacher
Katrina Carlson
Princess contestant Katrina Carlson of Tomah is the daughter of Robert and Kristi Carlson. She is a freshman at Tomah High School, where she is active in golf, basketball, softball and student council. Community involvement includes volunteering for church activities and helping younger children. In her free time, Katrina also enjoys participating in softball, basketball, golfing, playing board and card games and shopping with friends.
Lindsay Murdcok
Queen contestant Lindsay Murdock of Tomah is the daughter of Ryan Murdock and Layna Waege. She is a junior at Tomah High School. Lindsay is employed with Ace Hardware in Tomah. Community involvement includes putting up trail signs and working at Cranfest every year. In her free time, she likes babysitting, hiking and spending time with family and friends.
Brooklynn Haun
Queen contestant Brooklynn Haun of Tomah is the daughter of Liane and Craig Haun and Jessica and Eric Emery. She is a sophomore at Tomah High School and active in choir. She is employed at Culvers and Buckhorn Grill & Bar. Her community involvement includes Boys & Girls club of Fort McCoy and altar server at Queen of the Apostles Parish. In her free time, she likes hunting, fishing, camping and singing.
