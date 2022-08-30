Warrens Cranberry Festival seeks photos of past festivals

The 2022 Warrens Cranberry Festival photography contest includes a special class for photos taken during any time during the 49-year history of the festival.

“We’re fast approaching the 50th annual Warrens Cranberry Festival, so we’re looking for photos people have taken over the years to help promote next year’s milestone event,” said Lorry Erickson, Cranfest Photography Contest committee chairman.

The special class – “Favorite Festival Fotos” – can include photos of friends enjoying their visit to the Warrens Cranberry Festival, as well as photos of vendors and their wares, cranberry marsh tours, the parade or any other activity at the festival, Erickson said.

The other classes for this year’s contest include:

Cranfest royalty – Photos of one or more of the Warrens Cranberry Festival Royalty from any year performing their duties as queen or princesses.

Marsh madness – Photos featuring any season of the year on Wisconsin cranberry marshes.

Marsh flora and fauna – Photos of wildlife, wildflowers and other natural elements found in marsh country.

Enjoying outdoor Warrens – Photos showing the recreational activities available in the Warrens area.

The first-place winner in each category receives a $25 festival gift certificate, second-place winners receives a $15 gift certificate and 3rd-place winners receives a $10 certificate. Ribbons will also be awarded.

There are divisions for both adults and youth 18 and younger. Complete contest rules are posted on the Warrens Cranberry Festival website at cranfest.com. The entry deadline is Sept. 1.