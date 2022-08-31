Warrens Cranberry Festival seeks royalty entries

The Warrens Cranberry Festival is looking for candidates for the 2022-23 royalty. All candidates must reside within 25 miles of Warrens.

Queen candidates are to be from 15 to 21 years old, single (never married and childless) and remain so for one year following her coronation. A previous titleholder may not seek the same title she has already held.

Princess candidates are to be from 11 to 14 years old as of Oct. 1 and single. A cranberry princess may not seek the title of cranberry queen until one year after her previous title was held. Two princesses will be chosen.

Candidates will be judged on an introduction and interview with judges concerning personality, charm and grooming, poise, posture, past achievements and speaking ability.

Candidates can submit their application by Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, to the office or bring it to the informational meeting at the festival office Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.

Applications are available by calling the festival office at 608-378-4200 or on-line at cranfest.com

The 2022 Warrens Cranberry Festival will be held September 23-25. The festival is always scheduled for the final full weekend of September.