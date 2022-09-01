Warrens Cranberry Festival set for Sept. 23-25

The Warrens Cranberry Festival is hosting its 49th annual event in the Village of Warrens Sept. 23-25.

The Cranberry Festival is an annual community celebration that attracts over 145,000 visitors to the Monroe County village with a population of 400. The festival, one of the largest in Wisconsin, draws people from around the world.

The festival is best known for its shopping and boasts over 800 arts and crafts booths, 300 flea and antique booths, 100 farm market booths and over 100 food vendors for a shopping experience that stretches over three miles. Returning this year will be a kid’s area with inflatables and train rides.

The annual parade is scheduled for the final day of the festival (Sunday) at 1 p.m. During the parade, spectators will see many of the area's best high school bands and the new Cranberry Festival royalty.

All festival information, including hours of operation, can be found at cranfest.com.

Admission to the festival is free and includes a wide variety of events and activities for the entire family. Over the years there have been some changes; some activities have gone by the wayside, but many long-standing traditions have stayed, including tours of working cranberry marshes.

Organizers of the Cranberry Festival encourage volunteerism and civic participation as a way to contribute to the region’s economy. The festival raises funds for scholarships and community projects in Warrens, known as the Cranberry Capital of the World.

In the beginning the festival was run exclusively by volunteers, but that has changed as more community groups have joined while also raising money for their own non-profit causes. Some of the organizations that have been with the festival for many years include the Town of Lincoln Fire Department and Warrens Lions Club, along with snowmobile and ATV clubs, school groups and many others.

A year of planning goes into each festival. Shortly after the September festival, organizers meet to wrap up the year and start planning for the next. The festival is always held during the final full weekend of September.